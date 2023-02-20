Darwin Nunez could win Real Madrid fitness battle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Darwin Nunez could feature in their Champions League last 16 clash with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have arrived on Merseyside for their first leg tie in a repeat of the 2022 final in Paris battle between the two teams.

Klopp provided an injury update on his squad ahead of the game with Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota both coming through the 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle with no injury setbacks.

Uruguayan international Nunez was substituted late in the match at St. James’ Park, after netting a superb opener for Klopp’s side.

Klopp confirmed the former Benfica star has not suffered serious damage and the club’s medical team are working to get him fit in time to play.

“There’s a chance, we have to see how he’ll cope with the pain”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

Nunez’s goal against the Magpies was his first Premier League goal since the start of 2023, however, he has three goals in his last three Champions League appearances since arriving at the club last summer.