Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema will start against Liverpool

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed captain Karim Benzema will start their Champions League last 16 first leg at Liverpool tomorrow.

Los Blancos have landed on Merseyside ahead of their crucial meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side, in a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals, which the Spanish giants won.

Victory in last season’s final in Paris was the latest chapter in the rivalry between the two sides, but Ancelotti is dealing with some key injury absences at Anfield for this game.

Midfield pair Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni were not passed fit to travel, and will remain in Madrid, as the Italian looks to reshuffle his midfield.

However, despite missing the 2-0 La Liga weekend win over Osasuna, Ancelotti is boosted by the return of his captain.

Injuries have dented Benzema’s season, but Ancelotti has worked to manage his game time to crucial matches, most recently their FIFA Club World Cup final win over Al Hilal.

Ancelotti stated in his pre match press conference that Benzema will lead the team but he is yet to decide on the rest of his starting XI.

“He is all right, he will start the game tomorrow. He is very excited”, as per quotes from Marca.

Benzema scored in the 2008 final against Liverpool and he has four goals in six appearances against them.