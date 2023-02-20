Bayern Munich keen on out of contract Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid have a number of out of contract stars this summer, and while most of them are likely to prioritise continuing at Real Madrid, it is no surprise that interest is accumulating around the viable options.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric seem unlikely to be on the move, while Mariano Diaz already appears to have one foot out the door, with Carlo Ancleotti selecting Mariano Diaz ahead of him. Marco Asensio seems likely to have some interest behind him too, but if one player has impressed of late, it is Dani Ceballos.

Alongside Vinicius Junior, Ceballos has arguably been Real Madrid’s best player in 2023, making a case for his place in midfield. With Modric and Kroos suffering, Ceballos has been carrying the torch in the middle of the park.

As per Relevo, this has come to the attention of Bayern Munich, and in particular Julian Nagelsmann. The Bayern coach has given Ceballos his seal of approval, and if he were available on a free, they would be delighted to bring him in. Nagelsmann feels he would combine well with Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

Relevo go on to say that Ceballos is keen to make it at Real Madrid, and Bayern’s interest has not made it into a formal format yet.

However if negotiations stall, as often happens at Real Madrid, Bayern will no doubt try their luck. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is a hard negotiator, which brings benefits, but every now and then forces them to look for a replacement.