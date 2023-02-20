Barcelona set fresh defensive record with 17th La Liga clean sheet of the season

Barcelona may have had their struggles in Europe, but in La Liga they have been near-impeccable defensively.

The Blaugrana have conceded just 7 goals all season in Spain, with three of those goals coming in one match against Real Madrid. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been instrumental in securing those clean sheets, with Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo forming a strong partnership at the back later on in the campaing.

Against Cadiz, Barcelona rode their luck somewhat, with the Yellow Submarine hitting the post twice. They did however secure their 17th clean sheet out of 22 league games. It is the first time any side has achieved that number, beating Deportivo La Coruna’s 1993-94 record of 16 in that time, with Arsenio Iglesias in goal.

Ter Stegen will no doubt be looking to beat the overall record of goals conceded over a league season, which is 18, set by Depor and Atletico Madrid in 2015/16.

They have looked much less solid in European football this season, on average conceding two goals a game. That will come under the microscope again on Thursday at Old Trafford, as they take on Manchester United.

As much as this may be a problem, if it does guide them to the La Liga title ultimately, then it will be regarded as a successful season for the Blaugrana.