Atletico Madrid concerned about two injuries ahead of Real Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid secured an important victory over Athletic Club on Sunday night, overcoming the Basques 1-0 after an Antoine Griezmann strike, but it may have come at a price.

According to Marca, two of their important assets are now doubts ahead of their clash against Real Madrid on Saturday. Rodrigo de Paul was taken off against Athletic just before the hour mark for Pablo Barrios, seemingly due to a muscle strain. The Argentine will have tests on Tuesday, and it may be a simple strain that he can recover from in a few days, but at this point he is considered a doubt for the match.

Meanwhile Memphis Depay came on and is still suffering from muscle issues. He was reportedly suffering from discomfort against Celta Vigo despite getting the winner, and continues to deal with muscle problems.

This could hardly be worse timing for Diego Simeone, ahead of what is arguably their biggest remaining game of the season. Taking points off Real Madrid could result in torpedoing their title charge, something which would no doubt delight the Colchonero support. Los Blancos are suffering from issues of their own, with Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni all out of action currently.