Antoine Griezmann calls on Atletico Madrid fans to end protest – ‘It’s more difficult due to the fans’

Atletico Madrid secured an important victory over Athletic Club on Sunday evening, moving themselves within two points of Real Sociedad, and maintaining a four-point gap to Real Betis in fifth. Antoine Griezmann got the crucial goal, but expressed his discontent at the situation in the Civitas Metropolitano.

The singing section of the stadium at the Metropolitano are currently in protest against the ownership of Atletico Madrid, in particular Miguel Angel Gil Marin and his family. As a result, they remain silent during the games, only bursting into song to support Cholo Simeone, and ask for the CEO to leave the club.

This splits the rest of the stadium, with many whistling their chants, but overall creating an strange, often quiet atmosphere for Atletico Madrid at home.

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Griezmann called on the fans to work out their differences as soon as possible.

“I wanted to score a goal, I had the chances, and when you’re fighting and trying, at the end you get it. Ultimately, it’s about streaks, and I hope I can score more goals, but it’s true that it’s more diffcult here because of the fans.”

“I hope they can fix it as soon as possible, because we need them. With them, no doubt we can go much further.”

Since Diego Simeone arrived, Atleti have often been a team that relies on momentum and intensity, something the fans can contribute to. Without them, Los Colchoneros look a little less threatening.

It illustrates the fact that during a difficult season for Los Rojiblancos, the club is fractured to a certain degree.