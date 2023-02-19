Xavi admits to Barcelona fatigue ahead of Manchester United trip

Xavi is concerned by player fatigue following Barcelona’s 2-0 home win over Cadiz.

La Blaugrana took their chance to extend a growing title advantage to eight points ahead of Real Madrid with a straightforward victory at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski sealed all three points for the Catalans ahead of a busy run of matches across all competitions.

Xavi’s charges head to Manchester United in their Europa League last 16 play off second leg in midweek and the Barcelona head coach made sweeping changes against Cadiz.

He opted to bring in six fresh faces on the night, with a host of second half changes, to keep his players fresh, and the former Spanish international is worried by game overload.

“Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski played more minutes. I think they have been playing a lot of minutes, that’s why I made the changes”, as per reports from Marca.

“The other day Pedri was injured and we can’t afford more injuries.

“Let’s prepare for Thursday’s game from tomorrow and see how tired they are.”

Xavi will assess his players in the coming days, with a squad announcement expected on February 21, ahead of flying to England.

The contest is currently tied at 2-2, following a draw at the Camp Nou last week, with Xavi expected to make more changes at Old Trafford.