Xavi makes sweeping Barcelona changes for Cadiz clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi has opted for six starting line up changes for tonight’s La Liga clash with Cadiz.

La Blaugrana are aiming to extend their title advantage to eight points over Real Madrid with a home win at the Camp Nou.

However, the former Spanish international is balancing his squad, based on a packed schedule of games this month.

On the back of drawing 2-2 at home to Manchester United in midweek, Barcelona head to Old Trafford in the coming days, in their attempts to secure a Europa League last 16 spot.

That has forced Xavi’s hand with changes throughout his team from the draw with the Red Devils.

Jules Kounde is the only defender to retain his place with Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde all coming in.

Gavi is banned for the trip to Manchester, and starts alongside Sergi Roberto, with the returning Sergio Busquets on the bench.

Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres come into the attack with Raphinha dropping out and Pedri injured.