Uruguayan wonderkid reveals teammates’ delight after La Liga debut for Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured victory in Pamplona against Osasuna on Saturday night, despite having key players missing with injury.

Toni Kroos was absent, as was club captain Karim Benzema, who is the only natural striker in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad. As such, young striker Alvaro Rodriguez was called up, and ended up making his La Liga debut.

The Uruguayan made an instant impact, setting up Vinicius Jr to make it 2-0, although the goal was ruled out by VAR. However, Rodriguez wouldn’t be denied, as he laid on Marco Asensio to secure the victory minutes later.

Speaking after the match, Rodriguez revealed his teammates’ delight at his impact on his league debut, as per MD.

“It’s a great group, everyone has welcomed me very well and I thank them very much for the support. Camavinga has come and started punching me in the belly. Valverde also told me that he was very happy for me. Everyone has congratulated me.

“I look at the humility they have despite being at such a big club, in all the work they do daily and in their competitiveness.”

Rodriguez is expected to be kept in the first team for the next of this season, as he aims to help Real Madrid end the campaign on a high.

