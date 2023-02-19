South American wonderkid has “offers on the table” from La Liga sides

The recent U20 Sudamericano allowed some of the best youngsters in South America to show off their talents on a big stage.

One of the shining lights of the tournament was young Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez, who made his La Liga debut on Saturday for Los Blancos against Osasuna.

Another of his teammates, Facundo Gonzalez, was very impressive in Colombia. The 19-year-old currently plays for Valencia, but is yet to break into the first team fold at Los Che despite their struggles this season.

Gonzalez plays as a central midfielder, and is considered to be a similar player to Federico Valverde by those in the national team setup. Jorge Anania, sports manager of the youth teams in the Uruguay setup, explained that Gonzalez can have a similar route to first team football as the Real Madrid star as per Relevo.

“I remember that with Fede Valverde, in 2016, they were the same at Real Madrid. He had only played in Castilla when he came to the U20 World Cup with us. However, his good performance there catapulted him to the first team and the following year, he was already playing in La Liga.

“I think Facundo can travel a similar path. I already see him prepared for the elite, but I understand that in Spain it costs more to bet on young people.”

Relevo also state that the Valencia youngster has offers from teams in La Liga and Serie A, but he appears to eb willing to remain at Los Che for the time being.