Osasuna Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois reveals extent of Vinicius Jr abuse from Osasuna fans

Having missed Real Madrid’s previous four matches due to injury, Thibaut Courtois returned to action during Saturday evening’s victory over Osasuna at El Sadar.

The Belgian international kept a clean sheet as Los Blancos moved to within five points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, although he had to deal with a few hairy moments in Pamplona.

Much of the match centred around Vinicius Jr, with the Brazilian having an on-field exchange with Moi Gomez at one point, for which both were cautioned. As with many Real Madrid matches this season, Vinicius was targeted by the home supporters, and Courtois recounted what he experienced of it, as per Sport.

“There was a minute of silence and there is someone who says ‘son of a b****’. It is regrettable. They sang ‘Vinicius die’, and it’s unfortunate. Football should be a nice and cheering hobby, but without saying that nonsense.”

Vinicius had the last laugh for Real Madrid, as he helped them secure victory on Saturday, and both he and Courtois will hope to do the same when they take on Liverpool on Tuesday.

Posted by

Tags El Sadar La Liga Osasuna Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News