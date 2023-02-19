Thibaut Courtois reveals extent of Vinicius Jr abuse from Osasuna fans

Having missed Real Madrid’s previous four matches due to injury, Thibaut Courtois returned to action during Saturday evening’s victory over Osasuna at El Sadar.

The Belgian international kept a clean sheet as Los Blancos moved to within five points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, although he had to deal with a few hairy moments in Pamplona.

Moi Gómez goes so close to breaking the deadlock! 😮 The post prevents Osasuna from taking the lead against Real Madrid 💥 pic.twitter.com/6NC2xvb5eJ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2023

Much of the match centred around Vinicius Jr, with the Brazilian having an on-field exchange with Moi Gomez at one point, for which both were cautioned. As with many Real Madrid matches this season, Vinicius was targeted by the home supporters, and Courtois recounted what he experienced of it, as per Sport.

“There was a minute of silence and there is someone who says ‘son of a b****’. It is regrettable. They sang ‘Vinicius die’, and it’s unfortunate. Football should be a nice and cheering hobby, but without saying that nonsense.”

Los insultos siguen… pero el baile también… Nos vemos en Liverpool! ¡HALAMADRID! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wWNRrx7Ing — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) February 18, 2023

Vinicius had the last laugh for Real Madrid, as he helped them secure victory on Saturday, and both he and Courtois will hope to do the same when they take on Liverpool on Tuesday.