Sergio Ramos reveals Champions League ambition with PSG

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is determined to secure Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain.

The experienced defender has established himself as a key part of Christophe Galtier’s side since the start of 2023 after recovering from a string of injuries.

Ramos’ first campaign in France, in 2021/22, was dogged by injury and fitness issues, but he is back in the fold ahead of the season run in.

He completed 90 minutes in PSG’s 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg defeat to Bayern Munich and they face a fight to stay in the competition next month.

However, despite speculation on his future at the Parc des Princes, with his contract expiring in June, Ramos wants to end the season strongly.

“I am where I want to be and at a club with a desire to win the Champions League”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I want to make the most of what’s left of my playing career.

“Beating Bayern would send a very positive message. To win the Champions League you have to beat the best and Bayern are among them each year. However, the best teams don’t always win.”

Ramos also admitted struggling in adapting to Paris at the start of his time in the French capital, with problems settling in France, and persistent injury problems.

PSG are expected to make a decision on an extension at the end of the season with interest in Ramos from Saudi Arabia and the USA.