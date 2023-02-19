Real Madrid starlet gives Carlo Ancelotti selection headache after another impressive performance

Real Madrid secured a good 2-0 victory against Osasuna on Saturday evening, and now sit five points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race ahead of the Blaugrana’s fixture against Cadiz on Sunday.

Eduardo Camavinga had another excellent performance in Pamplona, and has undoubtedly been of Real Madrid’s best performers this year. The 20-year-old is becoming an important player for Carlo Ancelotti, and has shown his versatility at playing at left back as well as in midfield.

Camavinga’s form is likely to be Ancelotti a selection headache ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday. With Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni likely to return, it means that two of that pair, as well as Camavinga, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos will be dropped.

Camavinga was typically one of the played regularly named among the substitutes, but Marca report that he will expect to start at Anfield as he continues to become more and more undroppable.

Real Madrid will look to secure a positive result on Tuesday, and Camavinga will be aiming to be one of those players to do that as he looks to continue his excellent form.