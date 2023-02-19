Rayo Vallecano’s Euro push dented by Sevilla draw as Elche lose to Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano’s chances of sealing a European spot have been dented by a 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Sevilla.

Andoni Iraola’s side have made a surprise run for the Europa League places since the start of 2023 but they have struggled for points in recent weeks.

That pattern looked set to continue in Vallecas as Suso’s deflected strike edged the visitors in front before the break.

However, Iraola hosts reacted after the restart as Florian Lejeune headed them level, before VAR denied Youssef En-Nesyri and Raul de Tomas winning goals late on.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, rock bottom Elche slipped into deeper relegation danger, as they lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol.

Both sides wasted chances in a frantic opening, before Jose Angel Carmona was sent off late on, and Sergi Darder smashed home a superb winner for the visitors, to deny Elche a rare point at home.

