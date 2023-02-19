Osasuna at risk of being fined following bizarre baguette incident against Real Madrid

The Osasuna supporters inside El Sadar on Saturday evening have made headlines, albeit for rather peculiar reasons.

In the 64th minute of the La Liga fixture between Osasuna and Real Madrid, a sandwich was thrown at Los Blancos star Rodrygo. The Brazilian passed it on to referee Munuera Montero, who gave it to one of the match coordinators on the sidelines.

Not your usual projectile at El Sadar as the referee removes a sandwich from the pitch! 🥪 "He's having to come over to speak to the matchday delegate because…a baguette…has been thrown on at the pitch" 😂 pic.twitter.com/dkEs5uO2nu — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2023

The referee, in his arbitration record, stated the following.

“Throwing objects: In the 64th minute the game is stopped due to the throwing of a sandwich on the pitch, which does not impact any person. The game resumes after the corresponding public address notice.”

It was a bizarre situation, but one that could land the hosts in hot water. MD have reported that the Competition Committee will convene on Wednesday as to whether Osasuna should be fined for the incident.

The incident did not seem to affect Real Madrid, who scored two late goals to defeat Osasuna and move five points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.