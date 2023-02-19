Opinion: Barcelona should not consider a move for Benjamin Pavard this summer

At present, Barcelona currently do not have a natural right back in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, following the sale of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP on the final day of the January transfer window.

Bellerin rarely played anyway, with Jules Kounde largely being utilised in the position despite preferring to play as a central defender. Sergi Roberto can also be used at right back, and is expected to play there on Sunday against Cadiz.

Nevertheless, a right back is likely to be targeted by Barcelona this summer, if their finances allow it. One that has been heavily linked is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, who has previously reiterated his desire to join the Blaugrana.

Gerard Romero reported that Barca officials met agent Pini Zahavi on Saturday in order to discuss moves for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and Pavard, with the club interested in signing both.

However, there should be much consideration before going ahead with a move for Pavard. Barcelona want a natural right back, but Pavard is not that, with the 26-year-old having mainly been a central defender up at Stuttgart before his move to Bayern in 2019. He was utilised at right back for France at the World Cup in 2018, and Bayern continue to use him there when he joined them a year later.

Pavard has reiterated a desire to play at centre back at his next club, which is not what Barcelona need. They already have a right back who prefers to play centrally in Kounde, and another is not required.

Pavard has had attitude problems in the past, and that continued into the World Cup in Qatar last year, when he reportedly went ballistic at French head coach Didier Deschamps having been dropped for Kounde in the group stages of the tournament.

Xavi Hernandez has created a strong atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room, and a figure like Pavard could becoming a polarising figure which could be disastrous for team morale.

It remains to be seen how much Bayern will demand for Pavard in the summer, but he’s not likely to be cheap. With the likes of Ivan Fresneda and Arnau Martinez both expected to be available, Barcelona would be better served signing one.

Both players will be Spanish internationals in the future, and with both being below 21 years of age, Barcelona would have a player for the future who would compete with Julian Araujo for years to come.

Pavard would provide experience and versatility to a relative young Barcelona squad – it would be if Sergio Busquets leaves this summer anyway – but it can be argued that the cons outweigh the pros when it comes to his signing.