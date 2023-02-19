National Police identify Mallorca fan that racially abused Vinicius Jr

Depressingly, Vinicius Jr has been subjected to racial abuse on multiple occasions this season, having at least three incidents having already taken place in 2023.

One of those happened at Real Madrid’s away match against Mallorca, when footage emerged of the 22-year-old being subjected to racism during the match, which Los Blancos lost 1-0.

The National Police have announced that one man has been identified to have abused Vinicius, according to Ultima Hora (via Marca).

“Sources close to the case to which Ultima Hora has had access have confirmed that it is a 20-year-old member of the club with no criminal record. Now, the boy faces criminal charges for an alleged hate crime.”

Ultima Hora have also announced that the punishment he is likely to receive is a 3,000€ fine, as well as a six-month ban stadium ban. However, it has been reported that the individual committed a similar offence at Mallorca’s match against Villarreal on Saturday, so his sanction will likely be doubled.

Real Madrid officials will hope that more is being done to help prevent these attacks against Vinicius, which the reported incidents for this season sitting at seven.

Image via EFE