Manchester United set Marcus Rashford asking price amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently in the form of his life. After a mixed start to the season, the English international’s performance levels have increased ten fold since the return of domestic football post-World Cup.

Rashford is currently the most prolific player in Europe, having bagged 14 goals in 16 appearances since Boxing Day last year. He scored against Barcelona in Thursday’s 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou, and will be aiming to do the same this coming Thursday at Old Trafford.

Understandably, Rashford’s form has attracted potential suitors for his signature, and MD report that Real Madrid are one of those clubs interested. However, Man Utd have set an asking price of €130m in order to part with the 25-year-old.

Real Madrid are expected to be on the lookout for a forward over the coming seasons, with Karim Benzema coming towards the end of his playing days, but club officials are likely to be put off by Manchester United’s valuation.

