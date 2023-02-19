La Liga confirm fixture details for second El Clasico meeting

The second El Clasico fixture of the season in La Liga will be a very important match for both sides.

With just five points between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race, albeit with the former having a game in hand, it could be a pivotal game in the grand scheme of things.

Real Madrid won the first fixture 3-1 in October, and Barcelona won by the same score in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The bitter rivals will face off another two times this season, having been drawn together in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Fixture details have been confirmed for the second El Clasico league match, with the game being confirmed as a 21:00 CEST kick off on Sunday, 19th March at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will hope to have injured duo Ousmane Dembele and Pedri back in time for that fixture, with Xavi Hernandez confirming that the former is on track to return in a few weeks.