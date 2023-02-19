La Liga club line up move for Manchester City outcast

Following Joao Cancelo’s departure on loan to Bayern Munich in the final days of the January transfer window, Manchester City were left with just one natural left back in their squad in Sergio Gomez.

The former La Masia youngster joined the Premier League champions last summer, but has rarely featured, even after Cancelo has left. His days at the Citizens appear to be numbered as a result.

He could be on the move this summer, and Fichajes report that Sevilla are considering a loan move for Gomez should he continue to be out of favour. The Andalusian club are currently still in a relegation fight, despite having picked up from in recent weeks, but they appear to be planning for next season already.

Marcos Acuna has been a regular at left back for Sevilla since joining from Sporting CP in 2020, but he could be set to play a more sparing role next season if Gomez is signed in the summer.