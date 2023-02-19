Kylian Mbappe wants PSG teammate to “join him” at Real Madrid

Rumours over Kylian Mbappe’s future have persisted for much of this season, despite him having just signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain last year.

There is speculation that Mbappe could leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of next season due to a termination clause in his contract. Real Madrid remain very interested in the Frenchman, despite him having rejected them last spring in favour of re-signing at the French champions.

According to Todofichajes, Mbappe is already planning for life at Real Madrid, and he wants Los Blancos to sign PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi when he makes the move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have previously been linked with Hakimi, who played for the club until 2020, before joining Inter Milan on a permanent basis. He made the move to PSG one year later, but could be set for a return to Real Madrid.

Hakimi would solve the right back problem at Real Madrid, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both aging, and Alvaro Odriozola deemed as surplus to requirements.