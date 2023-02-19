Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid training ahead of Liverpool test

Real Madrid have received a major injury boost ahead of their Champions league trip to Liverpool.

Talismanic captain Karim Benzema missed the weekend La Liga win away at Osasuna, to continue working his his injury recovery, back in Madrid.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to omit the Frenchman from his squad was only a precautionary measure, as part of managing his game load in the second half of the season.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he took part in a full training session in Valdebebas today, and is expected to be named in the travelling squad.

Ferland Mendy also returned to training but he is not expected to rejoin the squad due to a lack of match sharpness.

Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni are also struggling to be fit in time with the latter expected to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in midfield at Anfield in their last 16 first leg in midweek.