Gerard Pique and Iker Casillas create arguement over El Caso Negreira

The infamous El Caso Negreira case has dominated the Spanish football media this week, following revelations that Barcelona paid Enriquez Negreira, the former Vice-President of the Technical Committee of Referees, for scouting services and verbal reports from 2016 to 2018.

Gerard Pique was still at the club during this period, Iker Casillas had left Real Madrid by this time, having ended his time at Los Blancos in 2015. The pair spoke on the subject on the Twitch stream for Pique’s Kings League, if which the pair argued over their respective clubs’ treatment from referees.

Pique stated that “both Barcelona and Real Madrid have benefitted the most from referees”, before Casillas argued that Barca got more breaks from officials.

Pique: "Barça and Madrid have always been the most benefited [from referees]" Casillas: "No no, one team [Barca] got to go 2 years without receiving a penalty against it, it's incredible"

Barcelona will not face any sporting punishment for El Caso Negreira, as confirmed by La Liga president Javier Tebas, but the club could be investigated by the Spanish justice system and be excluded from European competitions.