Carlo Ancelotti confirms defensive star will start against Liverpool

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a major hint over his selection plans for their Champions League trip to Liverpool.

Los Blancos face the Premier League giants at Anfield on February 21 in a repeat of the 2022 final, where Ancelotti sealed another European title.

However, their last 16 meeting with Jurgen Klopp has been impacted by injury concerns for Ancelotti, as he aims to retain the trophy in 2023.

Captain Karim Benzema is expected to be fit in time to travel with the squad but there are major doubts over midfield duo Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ancelotti has been looking to rest and rotate players during a busy schedule, including their success in the FIFA Club World Cup, in Morocco.

One of the returning players will be Spanish international Dani Carvajal after coming off the bench in the weekend La Liga win away at Osasuna.

“Carvajal is going to play at Anfield”, Ancelotti stated in a post match interview with Marca.