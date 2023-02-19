Barcelona looking to sign star Valencia player if Los Che are relegated

Valencia have had a disastrous season far. After matchday 21, they sit inside the relegation zone having not won since before the World Cup break.

Gennaro Gattuso paid for Los Che’s poor form with his job, and he was replaced by iconic ex-player Ruben Baraja, with Carlos Marchena as his assistant. The duo will look to turn the club’s fortunes around, starting with Valencia’s relegation six-pointer against Getafe on Monday.

Should they be unable to do so, and relegation to the second tier of Spanish football is confirmed, a mass exodus is likely, and one of the biggest names that could leave is captain Jose Gaya.

The 27-year-old has been at Valencia for his entire professional career, but may seek a move away if they cannot avoid the drop. Fichajes report that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Gaya’s situation, and could look to sign him if Los Che are relegated.

Barcelona could look to move Jordi Alba on this summer in order to ease their financial problems, and Gaya could be the man to replace him in Xavi Hernandez’s squad.