Barcelona lining up move for La Liga wonderkid as Martin Zubimendi alternative

With Sergio Busquets’ contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona look set to begin their search for their club captain’s long term successor.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly has his favourite for the role, being Real Sociedad’s pivote Martin Zubimendi. The 24-year-old has been excellent over the last couple of seasons, and is highly regarded in Spanish football.

However, with Arsenal also set to be in for Zubimendi this summer, and La Real likely to demand the player’s full release clause of €60m, Barcelona may be unable to sign him due to their financial issues.

Instead, Fichajes report that Barca will look to sign Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga as an alternative, if they cannot land Zubimendi. The 20-year-old has had a breakthrough season in La Liga, and has amassed six goals and two assists in 21 league appearances.

Although he has played in a more offensive role this season, Veiga can play in a deeper role when required, and is thought of as being similar to Pedri or Gavi.

Xavi has shown his willingness to use young players at Barcelona this season, and Veiga would be another excellent addition to the squad if he can be signed from Celta Vigo.