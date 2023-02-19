Barcelona extend La Liga title lead with Cadiz win

Barcelona avoided any chance of a La Liga title challenge slip up as they eased to a 2-0 home win over Cadiz.

La Blaugrana seized the chance to extend their title advantage to eight points over Real Madrid with a routine victory at the Camp Nou.

Despite struggling to break down Cadiz early on, the hosts were ruthless in the final minutes of the first half.

Sergi Roberto headed home the breakthrough before Robert Lewandowski fired home his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Sergi Roberto opens the scoring for Barça 🔵🔴 How about that for dribbling from Ferran Torres, though! 🤌#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/A5qsGMQ2Wa — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 19, 2023

Lewandowski was denied a second by the crossbar on the hour mark, as Xavi made a string of late changes, ahead of their midweek Europa League trip to Manchester United.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was called into action to deny Cadiz a route back into the game in the closing stages but Barcelona eased over the line.

The Catalans now head to Manchester looking to book their place in the Europa League last 16 as Cadiz host Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

