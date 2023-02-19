(WATCH) Quickfire Barcelona double puts Xavi 2-0 up against Cadiz

Barcelona have stormed into a 2-0 half time lead in their La Liga clash with Cadiz.

La Blaugrana are aiming to extend their title advantage to eight points over Real Madrid with victory at the Camp Nou and they are on course to do so.

Despite struggling for fluidity in the opening stages, Barcelona showed their ruthlessness in the final two minutes of the first half.

Ferran Torres’ superb run into the box took him past three Cadiz defenders, and captain for the night Sergi Roberto timed his run, to nod home a rare goal.

Sergi Roberto opens the scoring for Barça 🔵🔴 How about that for dribbling from Ferran Torres, though! 🤌#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/A5qsGMQ2Wa — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 19, 2023

Captain scores.Xavi has surely given ferran some tonic,man is cooking tonight. pic.twitter.com/kDY9gTe0dA — Saeef Xubayer🇧🇩 (@SXubayer) February 19, 2023

That settled the hosts nerves ahead of the interval as Robert Lewandowski bagged his 15th league goal of the campaign.

The Polish international spotted a gap on the edge of the area and powered home a second goal.

Typical Lewandowski finish! 🇵🇱 The striker makes it 2-0 to Barcelona at the break with a great goal 👏#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/GxMCuBKNSS — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 19, 2023

A much needed goal for Lewangoalski 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Q039EHHAxH — Saeef Xubayer🇧🇩 (@SXubayer) February 19, 2023

Xavi is likely to rotate his options after the break as he looks to keep his squad fresh for their midweek Europa League trip to Manchester United.

