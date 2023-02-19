Atletico Madrid defender targeted by Serie A giants for summer move

Atletico Madrid are expected to have a big summer, with several incomings and outgoings expected at the Metropolitano.

Defence is an area that club officials are keen to add reinforcements to. Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join when his contract expires this summer, but another central defender is expected to join Los Rojiblancos.

This will likely see at least one centre back exit the club at the end of the season, and that could be Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguayan international has been at the club for 10 years, but his time in the Spanish capital could be over soon.

Todofichajes report that Inter Milan are looking to sign Gimenez this summer as a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Atletico Madrid are on track to secure Champions League football once again this season, and Gimenez’s final act at the club could be to help them do so.

Image via Europa Press