Antoine Griezmann wonder goal seals Atletico Madrid win over Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid have kept up their determined Champions League push with a late 1-0 La Liga win at home to Athletic Club.

Los Rojiblancos have kept themselves inside the top four overnight, with a four point lead over fifth place, as Antoine Griezmann’s superb goal sealed a crucial win in Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side struggled to find a way through their Basque visitors before Griezmann’s seventh league goal of the campaign tipped the contest

Julen Agirrezabala’s first start in over 12 months was the catalyst for a stubborn Athletic performance as he kept Atletico at bay either side of the break.

However, just as the tie looked set to end 0-0, Griezmann stormed through the visitors defence, to fire past Agirrezabala.

Up next for Atletico is a derby trip across the capital to face Real Madrid next weekend, with Athletic Club looking to improve their chances of a Europa League spot, at home to Girona.

