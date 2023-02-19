Alvaro Rodriguez statistic provides damning indictment of Eden Hazard

18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez was promoted to the first team by Carlo Ancelotti for Saturday’s La Liga fixture against Osasuna, following more injury struggles for Karim Benzema.

The Uruguayan made his league debut in the 88th minute, and had an eventful few minutes. He laid on Vinicius Jr to make double Real Madrid’s lead in Pamplona, although VAR ruled it out for offside.

However, he wasn’t to be denied, and set up Marco Asensio moments later to make it 2-0, grabbing his first goal contribution for the Real Madrid first team, despite having only played five minutes.

In those few minutes, Rodriguez has managed to notch more goal contributions than both Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, who have played six and three matches respectively in La Liga this season, as per Marca.

The statistic is a damning indictment to both players, who have been deemed as surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, and are likely to leave the club this summer.