Xavi offers Ousmane Dembele fitness update ahead of Manchester United trip

Xavi has admitted he does not know when Ousmane Dembele will return to action with Barcelona.

The French international has been out of action since the end of January, due to a hamstring injury, with the club working on a tailored recovery programme.

Sergio Busquets’ return for the Catalans is a major boost ahead of their La Liga clash with Cadiz, but fellow midfielder Pedri is out.

The latter will also miss the trip to Manchester United in midweek Europa League action with Dembele still sidelined.

Xavi was asked about Dembele’s current situation, as Barcelona face a busy run of matches in the coming weeks, but his return date is unconfirmed.

“He’s doing some work on the training ground. He is working with the medical staff, and he will return to the group when he feels ready”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Despite Xavi’s openness on when Dembele will rejoin full training, and match action, the report indicates it will be another two weeks before a return.

He is likely to miss the two league matches, either side of Barcelona going to Old Trafford, but he could return in time for the Copa del Rey semi final first leg away at Real Madrid.