Xavi hints at Barcelona wonderkid receiving more first team minutes

With Pedri ruled out for the next month with a thigh injury, there will be opportunities for squad players to have an impact at Barcelona over the next few weeks.

The 20-year-old pulled up during the first leg of the club’s Europa League knockout round tie against Manchester United, and will subsequently miss the return leg, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid, and several La Liga matches.

Sergio Busquets will return to the side for Sunday’s league game against Cadiz, but with seven fixtures over the next month, rotation will be key to prevent fatigue and further injury to first team players.

This could allow for Pablo Torre to play more, with the youngster having rarely featured outside of Copa del Rey matches against lower league opposition, despite regularly being included in the matchday squad for La Liga fixtures.

Xavi spoke on the differences between Pedri and Torre, while also stating that latter could be called upon at any moment for an appearance in the first team.

“”They are very different, Pablo is more attacking, and not so interior. He has more ability to make a difference near the box.

“The team will need him at any time. He doesn’t have it easy, but if Pablo Torre played, you would ask me why someone else doesn’t play.”

Torre had been playing with Barcelona Atletic for the last couple of weeks, but is in the squad for the Cadiz fixture, and could see his first La Liga minutes since October.