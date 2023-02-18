Vinicius Jr’s racism perpetrators threatened with “criminal action, not fines”

One of the most demoralising stories in Spanish football this season has been the continual racism abuse that Vinicius Jr has been receiving at La Liga matches.

The Brazilian has already been subjected to racial abuse three times this year, with seven separate incidents having been reported this campaign. Vinicius has called for action to be taken, and his sentiments were echoed by his manager Carlo Ancelotti.

La Liga have implemented a new system to help prevent Vinicius suffering racial abuse, which will start from Saturday’s trip to Osasuna. However, criminal efforts appear to be taking shape too.

Jose Manuel Franco, who is president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), confirmed that cases of racism have increased in recent months, and stated that those found responsible will be severely punished, as per Diario AS.

“We have detected a slight increase in recent months. Proof of this are the repeated insults received by Vinicius Jr. this season at the Camp Nou, the Metropolitano, José Zorrilla and Son Moix. We will redouble our efforts to put an end to these heinous incidents.

“The Office of the Prosecutor expressed its commitment and full willingness to prosecute these behaviours for transcending from the administrative to the criminal sphere, requiring a forceful action for their prevention and punishment. They will not be sanctioned with fines for administrative breaches, but will be accused of committing crimes.”

It is hoped that the threat of criminal action will help to stop these attacks against Vinicius, as the Real Madrid superstar looked to put his full focus on football, rather that having to deal with this awful abuse.