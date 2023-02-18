Real Sociedad’s Champions League hopes hit by Celta Vigo draw

Real Sociedad’s push to secure a Champions League spot has been dented by a late 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo.

La Real are five points ahead of fourth place Atletico Madrid overnight in La Liga, but the Basque side missed the chance to increase their advantage in San Sebastian.

The hosts got off to an ideal start at the Estadio Anoeta as Takefusa Kubo’s throughball was buried by captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

🗣️ "Oyarzabal, back to full fitness, shows why he is so important to this side!" Brilliant near-post finish by the Real Sociedad man to score the opener 🎯#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/BPkwPgHLgI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2023

However, that momentum was not built on, as Celta wasted key chances either side of the break, and Iago Aspas headed against the post.

Renato Tapia was sent off for a second booking in the closing stages, but Celta’s resilience was rewarded in added time, as Robin Le Normand deflected Aspas’ low cross into his own net.

Renato Tapia is sent off for Celta 🟥 The Peruvian is shown a yellow card for a foul, he then protests the decision and is given his marching orders! Thoughts? 💭#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/vfwecL2jyA — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2023

🔵 One man down, but that doesn't matter to Celta! The visitors are rewarded with a late Real Sociedad own goal to claim a point ☝️#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/joOLgWuzrU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2023

Up next for La Real is a trip to Valencia next weekend, before returning to Europa League action, with Celta at home to Real Valladolid.

Images via Getty Images