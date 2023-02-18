Celta Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad’s Champions League hopes hit by Celta Vigo draw

Real Sociedad’s push to secure a Champions League spot has been dented by a late 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo.

La Real are five points ahead of fourth place Atletico Madrid overnight in La Liga, but the Basque side missed the chance to increase their advantage in San Sebastian.

The hosts got off to an ideal start at the Estadio Anoeta as Takefusa Kubo’s throughball was buried by captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

However, that momentum was not built on, as Celta wasted key chances either side of the break, and Iago Aspas headed against the post.

Renato Tapia was sent off for a second booking in the closing stages, but Celta’s resilience was rewarded in added time, as Robin Le Normand deflected Aspas’ low cross into his own net.

Up next for La Real is a trip to Valencia next weekend, before returning to Europa League action, with Celta at home to Real Valladolid.

Tags Iago Aspas Mikel Oyarzabal Renato Tapia Robin Le Normand Takefusa Kubo

