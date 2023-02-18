Real Madrid summer transfer target “will cost over €100m”

Real Madrid are expected to stick to their transfer policy of recent seasons this summer by signing just one big money player for Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.

Jude Bellingham is likely to be that signing, should Real Madrid beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to securing the signature of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

However, should Bellingham opt for a return to England, Real Madrid are rumoured to do for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead. The Georgian international has been in sensational form this season, and has attracted the interest of Los Blancos club officials.

Should Real Madrid pursue a deal, it’s not expected to be cheap. Diario AS report that the Serie A leaders will look to get at least €100m for Kvaratskhelia, while a departure will be completely ruled out if teammate Victor Osimhen leaves instead.

It could prove to be a difficult transfer window for Real Madrid, although they have already secured the return of Fran Garcia, who will join the club having spent the last two seasons at Rayo Vallecano.