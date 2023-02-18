Real Madrid star pulls out of squad for Osasuna clash with illness

Real Madrid could close back to within five points of Barcelona on Saturday evening, should Carlo Ancelotti’s side defeat Osasuna. However, the hosts are having a strong season, and will make life difficult for Los Blancos.

Ancelotti is already without two key first team players in Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, and now third has been ruled out just hours before Real Madrid take to the pitch in Pamplona.

In a statement shared on the club’s official Twitter account, they have confirmed that Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the match against Osasuna due to illness. The Frenchman is suffering from the flu, and has not travelled with his teammates.

Tchouameni, baja de última hora en la convocatoria.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 18, 2023

Tchouameni had been expected to start at the base of the midfield for Real Madrid on Saturday, but Ancelotti must now change his plans on short notice. Mario Martin will take the place of Tchouameni in the squad.

He is expected to return for Real Madrid in time to take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, although he may not start that match anyway.