Real Madrid snatch Osasuna win to increase pressure on Barcelona and Liverpool

Real Madrid have geared up for their Champions League trip to Liverpool with a late 2-0 La Liga win at Osasuna.

Los Blancos have stepped up the title pressure on league leaders Barcelona, as Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio netted vital late goals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side move to within five points of their Catalan rivals overnight but they struggled for fluidity in Pamplona.

Vinicius Junior carried the threat for the visitors in a drab opening half with Rodrygo Goes wasting a clear opening after the restart.

Osasuna looked to capitalise on their visitors struggles in the closing stages, with the returning Thibaut Courtois called into action to make two key stops, before Moi Gomez hit a post.

However, just as the tie looked set to be drifting off towards a stalemate, Valverde seized his chance to steer home a fourth goal in four games in the dying minutes.

That allowed Real Madrid to storm home in the final seconds with substitute Asensio netting a second in added time.

Real Madrid head off to Anfield on February 20, ahead of facing their old foes on Merseyside, with Osasuna travelling to Sevilla in league action next weekend.

