Pep Guardiola opens door to allow Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona

Barcelona appear to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, despite it being only February.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be moving to the La Liga leaders when his contract expires in the summer, and his agent was spotted meeting Barca officials on Thursday.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany denied that Gundogan was not the subject of the talks, but nevertheless, speculation has heightened as a result of the sightings.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has appeared to add fuel to the fire of these rumours. Speaking ahead of the Citizens’ Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Guardiola appeared to open the door for Gundogan to join his former employers.

“I know my opinion about Ilkay (Gundogan). After what he has done against Aston Villa last season, he can do whatever he wants.

“He has paradise already. He knows exactly my opinion about him, the club knows it, but it’s a question of the club and him, and his agent. Whatever is going to happen, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be good for him.”

Should Sergio Busquets decide to leave when his own deal expires at Barcelona in the summer, Gundogan would help provide valuable experience that would be lost if the 34-year-old does depart.