Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois return for Real Madrid trip to Osasuna

Real Madrid make four changes to their starting line up for tonight’s La Liga trip away to Osasuna.

Los Blancos are looking to close the title gap to five points on league leaders Barcelona with a win on the road in Pamplona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s charges returned to domestic action, following their success in the FIFA Club World Cup, with a midweek 4-0 win at home to Elche.

However, injuries and a busy schedule have forced the Italian coach to rotate his options at EL Sadar.

The fit again Thibaut Courtois comes back in to start in goal, in place of Andriy Lunin, with Antonio Rudiger preferred to Dani Carvajal in defence.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric comes back in to the engine room as Fede Valverde moves forward to replace Marco Asensio in attack.

Vinicius Junior missed out against Elche, due to suspension, and the Brazilian replaces injured captain Karim Benzema in the front three.