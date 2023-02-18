La Liga president Javier Tebas issues Gavi warning to Barcelona

Due to their current financial situation, Barcelona were unable to add to their squad in January, despite the departures of Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin to Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP respectively.

However, the outgoings did allow enough space in the wage budget to register Gavi as a first team player, which was done so after the club won the decision in court. This allowed the teenager to finally claim the number six shirt.

This infuriated La Liga, especially president Javier Tebas, who vowed to appeal the decision when it was announced in late January. In a press conference on Friday, he reiterated this previous remarks about the situation, although admitted that Gavi can’t be stopped from playing in the league, as per Sport.

“We’re going to oppose it. A decision shall be given. If (Barcelona) are estimated, they would play him but do it under his previous contract.

“He is registered, he will play yes. The problem is the ruling. It is in the precautionary measure and we are going to oppose it. We have a few days to go (to appeal). We are going to oppose the injunction.”

Barcelona appear to have won in the situation, but it appears that La Liga and Javier Tebas aren’t prepared to lose without putting up a fight.