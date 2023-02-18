Darwin Nunez doubtful for Real Madrid clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped a major hint over Darwin Nunez missing their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos head to Anfield for their last 16 first leg in a repeat of the 2022 final in Paris.

Klopp’s overall injury picture has improved in the last 10 days with key returns including Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota to the first team fold.

Spanish international Thiago Alcantara is already ruled out of the game and Nunez looks set to join him on the sidelines.

The Uruguayan was substituted late in Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League win away at Newcastle after netting a superb opener at St. James’ Park.

Klopp was asked about Nunez’s fitness after the game, with the striker struggling with a shoulder issue, and the German coach admitted the early signs do not look positive.

“The bad news is that Darwin has something wrong with his shoulder. That’s why I took him off”, as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t know at the moment if he will play against Madrid. We need a further evaluation. We only know it hurts, but we hope it’s just that.”

Klopp is expected to deliver a further update on Nunez in the coming days, but he faces a 72-hour turnaround on the injury, with Jota on standby to start.

