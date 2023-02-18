Carlo Ancelotti: Osasuna win keeps La Liga title race alive

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident the La Liga title race remains wide open after they sealed a late 2-0 win at Osasuna.

Los Blancos have stepped up the title pressure on league leaders Barcelona, as Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio netted late on in Pamplona.

Victory at El Sadar means Ancelotti’s charges move to within five points of their Catalan rivals overnight as the focus switches to the Camp Nou tomorrow.

Despite struggling to create chances on the night, against a dogged Osasuna, Ancelotti was pleased with his players trademark grit in adversity.

Real Madrid now switch focus to Champions League action, as they head to Liverpool in midweek, and Ancelotti was pleased at full time.

“What we did in the second half, we could have done in the first, the vertical pass could have been given earlier”, as per reports from DAZN, via Marca.

“I really liked the solidity of the team, it was a complete game, It was important to win, as it keeps the league alive, so we leave the stadium happy.”

Ancelotti’s squad are expected to fly to England on February 20, ahead of facing Liverpool in their last 16 first leg, with injury issues on his mind.

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos both missed out against Osasuna and the pair face a battle to be fit in time to rejoin the squad in the coming days.