Carlo Ancelotti tips Alvaro Rodriguez for key role in Real Madrid run in

Alvaro Rodriguez will play an important first team role for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

The Uruguayan U20 was drafted into the matchday squad for the weekend La Liga trip to Osasuna due to an injury issue for captain Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to throw him on for a late cameo debut at El Sadar as they closed the title gap on Barcelona to five points overnight.

The 18-year-old produced two assists in dying minutes, with one ruled out for offside, as he impressed, to help the visitors over the line.

With Real Madrid facing a busy schedule across three competitions in the weeks ahead, Ancelotti confirmed his plan to him involved in his squad, ahead of their Champions League return.

“He’s a player with many qualities. He’s very tall, controls the ball well, and is formidable in the air”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He’s a striker who can help us, as he helped us today. It’s not easy for a young man to enter a Real Madrid game and play well.

“He’s made the difference inside ten minutes and given two assists. He’s going to help us this season, I am convinced.”

Benzema is rated as doubtful for the midweek Champions League trip to Liverpool and Rodriguez is set to retain his place in Ancelotti’s squad.