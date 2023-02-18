Cadiz player makes bold Pedri claim ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona will be without the services to Pedri for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Cadiz at the Camp Nou. The 20-year-old pulled up just before half time in the club’s Europa League knockout round first leg against Manchester United on Thursday with a thigh injury, and the diagnosis has confirmed that he will be out of action for a month.

Pedri has shot to stardom since moving from Las Palmas in 2020, and has firmly established himself as a regular starter since Xavi Hernandez took the reins at Barca a year later. His displays have impressed many across Spain, with perhaps no one having been more amazed that Cadiz midfielder Ruben Alcaraz.

In an interview with Sport, Alcaraz explained that he feels that Pedri will be considered the world’s best player in the future, and admitted that he had placed a wager with some friends on that being a reality.

“Pedri makes a difference. I have bet with some friends that sooner or later he will win the Ballon d’Or. I really think it. The football he plays is not normal.”

Alcaraz also praised Gavi, who is another Barcelona player that is having an excellent season.

“He’s brutal. He is a ‘box-to-box’ as they say today. He’s a young kid with a lot of character. There’s no need to find out, it’s progressing game by game. He is already a great footballer, but he will be even more so.”

The latter is expected to play tomorrow, despite Xavi being expected to make changes to his Barcelona side ahead of Thursday’s second leg in Manchester.