Barcelona make Brazilian wonderkid a priority signing this summer

This summer is likely to be difficult one for Barcelona, with officials looking to improve the financial situation at the club before signings can be considered.

Barca are set to reduce their wage bill by €170m, which would likely allow for incomings, and one of those that will be targeted is Vitor Roque. The 17-year-old recently starred at the U20 Sudamericano, finishing as join-top scorer as he helped Brazil lift the trophy.

MD report that Roque’s signing is a priority for Barcelona this summer, as they look to add youthful exuberance to their squad for next season. The teenager is expected to play a backup role to Robert Lewandowski, with a view to taking over a first choice when the Pole leaves the club in the future.

However, it won’t be easy, with several clubs across Europe also interested in the striker. Premier League giants are one of those, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

With Athletico Paranaense reportedly asking for €60m in order to part with Roque, it may prove to be difficult for Barcelona to be able to afford the exciting forward if financial problems still persist.