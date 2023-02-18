Barcelona looking to sign former Real Madrid wonderkid this summer

Barcelona have a history of signing talented youngsters and developing them using the famous La Masia academy. The most famous example is Lionel Messi, who was signed from Newell’s Old Boys when the Argentine was just 13.

Another one that fell into this category was Takefusa Kubo. Aged 11, he joined the youth ranks at La Masia, but was forced to leave four years later when Barca were found to have violated FIFA’s international transfer policy for players under the age of 18.

This meant that Kubo returned to his homeland of Japan, but he was snapped up by Real Madrid when he turned 18. However, he failed to establish himself at the club, and was sold to Real Sociedad last summer, although Los Blancos do retain a first refusal and 50% sell-on of any future transfer.

That future transfer could be to Barcelona, as Sport report that the Blaugrana are considering a move for Kubo this summer. The player is a fan of Xavi’s play style, and club officials feel that he would suit the first team.

However, with Barcelona continuing to struggle from financial issues, they may struggle to afford Kubo, with Real Sociedad likely to demand his full release clause of €60m.