Barcelona lining up shock move for top Premier League midfielder

Chelsea have shocked most of Europe with their spending this season, having paid over €600m in transfer fees across the last two transfer windows.

This has seen a large overhaul of Graham Potter’s current first team squad, and previous nailed-on starters are now less prominent. One of these is Mason Mount, who was considered as a key player, but now could be set for a departure this summer.

Mount is in line to leave in the upcoming transfer window, and he could be included in the deal which would see Joao Felix join Chelsea on a permanent basis. However, Calciomercato also report that Barcelona have emerged as a potential destination.

The La Liga leaders are looking to add midfield reinforcements this summer, and Mount would be an excellent squad addition should he make the move to Barcelona.

However, with the club’s financial situation, they may not be able to compete with other suitors, which reportedly include AC Milan, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.