Barcelona had “tied down” Joao Felix transfer in 2022

Joao Felix’s future is expected to be decided this summer, one way or the other. The Portuguese international left Atletico Madrid in January for Chelsea, having fallen out with Diego Simeone, but he set to return to the Spanish capital.

The Premier League giants do not have a buy option in Felix’s loan deal, meaning that they don’t retain the right to sign him in the summer, although they are negotiating with Atleti over a permanent transfer.

They aren’t likely to be the only club lining up a move for the 23-year-old, with Barcelona said to be keeping tabs on the player’s situation. However, Felix could already have been a Blaugrana player, with Diario AS reporting that Barca have agreed a deal with Atleti for him last January.

Barcelona had agreed a initial €70m fee in principle, which could rise to €135m depending on clauses being met. However, financial fair play prevented the deal being completed, which meant that talks broke down and the transfer wasn’t finalised.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do go back in for Felix this summer, but with the fee likely to be a similar figure, and with the club’s financial issues still persisting, it could prove difficult.