Barcelona defender “will not leave” this summer despite interest

Barcelona have an excellent domestic season so far, as Xavi Hernandez’s side target a first La Liga title in four years. They sit eight points clear at the top of the table, and having already won the Spanish Super Cup and being in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, they could be on for a domestic treble.

In particular, Barca’s defence was been exemplary, with just seven league goals having been conceded after 21 games – an average of one every three matches. A big part of their defence has been Andreas Christensen, who has surprised many with his displays.

The Dane was expected to just be a squad player at Barcelona, but with Gerard Pique having retired, and Jules Kounde being moved to right back, Christensen had been given the opportunity to play often, and he has dually taken it.

According to Sport, a Premier League club are lining up a “very important” offer for Christensen, but Barcelona are not interested in selling him this summer, despite their financial issues.

Christensen is expected to hold down his place in the Barcelona side for at least the rest of the season, as he looks to have a dream first year as a Blaugrana player.

